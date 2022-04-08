The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that all those aged above 18 years will be eligible for the precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from April 10, 2022.

The precaution doses will be available on payment at private centres.

"All adults above the age of 18 years, who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for the precaution dose," the Union Ministry said, adding that the precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available to the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres.

Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India's CEO, welcomed the government's decision . He said it is a huge relief for all those who wanted to take the booster as a precautionary dose or for travel.

However, he said the gap of nine months between the second dose and the precaution dose was a bit too long and the government could look at a gap of six months after the second dose as well. He said his company would sell Covishield to hospitals for Rs 600.

"The ongoing free vaccination programme via government vaccination centres for first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the 60+ years population will continue and would be accelerated," the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 2.4 crore precaution doses have already been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years. Besides, 45 percent beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have also received the first dose, the Ministry said.

About 96 percent of all those aged above 15 years in the country have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 83 percent of the same age group has received both doses.

(With PTI inputs)

