The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday eased several restrictions imposed due to the spread of COVID-19. From increasing the capacity of cinema halls and theatres; allowing swimming for all to the opening of international air travel passengers, the Home Ministry will prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the concerned ministry, states, and union territories.

The new order would be effective from February 1 and would remain in force till February 28.

As per the new guidelines, cinema halls and theatres that were operating at 50 percent seating capacity would now have a higher seating capacity. Swimming pools were only accessible to sportspersons, will soon be open for all.

There will be ease in the restrictions for international air travel for passengers. The decision on the same will be taken in consultation with the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Home Ministry said that the permission for social, religious, cultural, and other gatherings will be decided by the state. Earlier, the permission was up to a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces.

The ministry added that there would be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/e-permit would be required for such movements.

