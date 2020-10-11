Healthcare COVID-19: Many states unsure about reopening schools Updated : October 11, 2020 04:08 PM IST Delhi government has decided to maintain the status quo on schools' closure till October 31 following which a review of the situation will be done. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that schools outside containment zones will reopen from October 19 for students of classes 9 to 12. Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to resume normal classes till November 2. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.