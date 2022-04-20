With several states in India witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry has issued letters to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Mizoram asking them to "take pre-emptive steps" and maintain a "strict watch". On Wednesday, India reported 2,067 new COVID-19 cases, a 65 percent rise from the previous day.

Here is closer look at the rising number of cases in these states.

Delhi

Delhi has reported an increase in new cases from 998 in the week ending April 12 to 2,671 in the week ending April 19. The positivity rate rose from 1.42 percent to 3.49 percent last week as per a Union Health Ministry.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met on Wednesday and reviewed the rising Covid cases in the capital. The DDMA made wearing masks compulsory and decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 for the violators.

Meanwhile, schools across Delhi-NCR are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum. The school authorities have been told to close specific wings or classrooms where any student or teacher is found infected.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported an increase in new cases from 217 in the week ending April 12 to 637 in the week ending April 19. The positivity rate increased from 0.03 percent to 0.09 percent last week, as per Union Health Ministry’s letter.

Section 144 has been imposed in UP’s Ghaziabad till June 10. Face masks have also been made mandatory in public places in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 693 fresh cases in the week ending April 19. The positivity rate increased from 0.39 percent to 0.4 percent last week.

Maharashtra recorded 137 fresh cases and 3 deaths on Tuesday.

BMC’s public health department has alerted ward officials to “be vigilant and take all necessary action”.

Haryana

Haryana witnessed an increase in fresh cases from 521 in the week ending April 12 to 1,299 in the week ending April 19. The positivity rate rose from 1.22 percent to 2.86 percent last week, as pointed out in the letter.

As many as 234 cases were reported in Haryana on Tuesday, out of which 198 surfaced in Gurugram and 21 from Faridabad.

Wearing masks has been made mandatory in Gurgaon and three other districts of Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Mizoram

Mizoram reported 539 fresh Covid cases in the week ending April 19 and the positivity rate increased from 16.11 percent to 16.68 percent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Mizoram registered a total of 125 new cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) in a Northeast Today report