Healthcare COVID-19: India continues with low streak of daily cases Updated : January 17, 2021 11:16 AM IST About 76 percent of the daily new cases are reported from Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 181 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,52,274. Since the last 23 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in the country.