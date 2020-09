As the demand for sex workers has taken a severe hit owing to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few months, several women from the vulnerable section are now looking to take up alternative livelihood options. 99 percent of commercial sex workers in Maharashtra's Pune are looking for other ways to earn, showed a sample survey conducted by Asha Care Trust, a forum that works towards their welfare.

More than 300 commercial sex workers from Budhwar Peth participated in the survey. Budhwar Peth is the country's third-largest red-light area housing 700 brothels and around 3,000 sex workers.

According to the survey, more than 85 percent of the sex workers have taken loans, of which, over 98 percent have borrowed from their brothel owners, managers, and money lenders, subjecting themselves to further exploitation.

The report stated that 92.7 percent fear resuming sex work but are also crippled with the fear of starvation. "Harassment from brothel managers has led them to worry about their daily bread and butter," said the report.

Lack of education and employment skills force sex workers to depend on earnings through the flesh trade. "What is more alarming is that 87 percent of workers stated that even before the pandemic struck, their incomes were not sufficient to support themselves or their families," the report said, adding that majority of them now want to explore alternative sources of livelihood and get away from flesh trade.

“COVID-19 epidemic has presented us with an opportunity to create a mechanism to rehabilitate sex workers in mainstream society. Our survey suggests almost all of them are looking at alternative sources of livelihood in Budhwar Peth region. For the women who opt out of sex trade, trafficking victim relief fund should be provided to help them pay off their debt and get started with a new chapter,” said Shilpa Shetty, president of Asha Care Trust.

68 percent of sex workers, however, believe that the sex trade will pick up in the days to come.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror published on September 17, sex workers in Mumbai are facing a similar situation. 50 percent of those from Kamathipura and Falkland Road were forced to seek loans for survival during the lockdown, said the report. Many are now opting for alternatives including selling clothes, fish and tea to earn.

Prerana, an NGO working for the welfare of sex workers in Mumbai, has been encouraging sex workers to come up with ideas. The NGO provides each worker Rs 10,000 as aid, however, before assisting financially, it teaches them basic skills. This helps the NGO check if the workers are capable of doing business on their own, according to the report by Mirror.

“There’s dignity in it and I am learning new skills, understanding financial transactions and getting to know different tricks of this new trade,” a sex worker from Kamathipura who recently changed her occupation was quoted as saying in the report.