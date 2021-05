The Indian Railways cancelled another batch of 18 special trains including 13 special trains in the Howrah division due to track maintenance. The trains in the NorthEast region have been cancelled due to lower numbers of passengers following the lockdown in several states.

Indian Railways, on May 9, announced the cancellation of 28 pairs (total of 56) trains that included Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express among others due to low occupancy. In the month of April, Indian Railways cancelled 40 trains amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the second wave.

Here is the full list of cancelled trains with effect from May 12.