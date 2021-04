Goa government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state from Thursday (April 29) onwards. The decision comes as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the survival of the people in the coastal state.

Chief minister Pramod P Sawant said that the lockdown will commence on Thursday at 10 pm and will be lifted on Monday at 7 am. Only essential services will be allowed to operate during the period.

Casinos, hotels and pubs will remain shut. Only hotel kitchen service for home delivery will be allowed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation.

The CM urged tourists not to travel within the state during the lockdown and assured migrant workers there is no need to leave the state. "Essential services, like grocery stores, pharmacies, hotel and restaurant kitchens, industries will continue to remain open. Public transport will be stopped," he said.

Goa has seen a surge in COVID-19 mortality rates over the last few days with an average of more than 30 persons dying every day from COVID-19 related complications. The state currently has 16,591 active cases, while 1,086 persons have died.

