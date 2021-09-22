COVID-19: As food lovers return to old haunts, 'revenge dining' eases hospitality sector worries

As restrictions on travelling and dining out are lifted in most parts of the country, the buzz is back everywhere, from mountains to malls. The traveller has returned with a vengeance. Gluttony isn’t a sin anymore. It’s revenge time.

Indians are intent on compensating for the months spent at home during COVID-19 lockdowns. From driving to the hills, soaking up the sun in Goa to trip stacking i.e. booking multiple vacations for the same time period to cover for unexpected cancellations, or shopping and thronging restaurants and pubs, they are at it.

According to a report by Dineout, one of India’s largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platforms, restaurants in several cities are operating at twice the capacity they did compared to February 2021, before COVID-19 cases exploded in the country, forcing another round of long lockdowns.

Ankit Mehrotra, Dineout Co-founder and CEO, said, “Most food lovers across the country have been sitting on the fence for over a year and a half about going back to their favourite restaurants in town. It's understandable why millions are now thronging to their favourite eating joints as the COVID-19 health advisory is lifted, and that they can finally step out, and into their favourite restaurants and not be forced to have their meals on their couch.”

Maximum recovery

The cities that have shown the strongest recoveries include Delhi and Kolkata, where restaurants are seeing 2x business compared to earlier in the year.

While metros are leading the pack, tier 2 and tier 3 cities like Jaipur, Ludhiana and Agra have also shown a remarkable recovery in the food business. The restaurants in the three cities are operating at 2.5x compared to earlier in the year. Smaller cities are often showing higher growth than some metros as well.

Higher order values

People aren’t thinking twice about spending on food now. The average order value at restaurants (ATV) has increased by over 20 percent across India, compared to February. Smaller cities like Agra, Ludhiana and Indore are leading over the metros with ATV growth of 24 percent, 35 percent, and 29 percent, respectively.

Smaller cities like Agra and Ludhiana have posted the largest ATVs across various cities, with average orders of Rs 2,509 and Rs 2,766, respectively. The increase in spending is thought to be a result of the growing popularity and growth of luxury and fine dining locations in smaller cities. While larger metros have traditionally been associated with fine and luxury dining, the higher disposable incomes among many of the salaried professionals working from home have catalysed higher spends on more expensive food.

Lunchtime rush

Among other side-effects of the pandemic, perhaps one surprising outcome is the shift in the dining out timings. While eating out was traditionally a dinner time activity in India, restrictions have meant early closing of restaurants and shopping centres. As a result, more individuals are eating out for lunch.

Hyderabad and Chennai-based restaurants saw the maximum business during lunchtime, while cities like Bangalore, Mumbai and Lucknow saw a growth in lunchtime bookings compared to February.

The hospitality industry was one of the worst affected by the two lockdowns. With the enthusiasm for travelling and eating out returning as vaccination rates continue to rise, the boost in demand and growth is a welcome change.