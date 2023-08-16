In Draft SOP, Govt advises courts to exercise "restraint" in summoning govt officers

Centre has proposed that in case of court appointed committees, identification and appointment of the members should be left to the executive.

A draft Stand Operating Procedure (SOP) released by the Centre has advised that Courts must exercise restraint in summoning government officials. The SOP states that the government officers should not be routinely summoned.

It clarifies that only in "exceptional" cases should the courts resort to summon government officers. The SOP recommends that even in such exceptional cases, due notice should be given to the officers, in case of personal appearance. Further, the SOP suggests that, as a first option, the courts should allow an opportunity to the officer to appear via video conferencing.

In case of courts' constituting committees, the SOP holds that courts should only prescribe the broad domain of the members. Centre has proposed that in case of court appointed committees, identification and appointment of the members should be left to the executive.

In another such proposal, the SOP has advised that in writs or PILs, the court should limit its hearings and decision only to the legality of the order in question. The centre has sought to clarify that courts should refer the matters of public policy to the executive for necessary action.

In cases of contempt, the centre has proposed that judges should not hear cases of contempt with respect to orders passed by them. The SOP states, "It is an established principle of natural justice that no person can judge a case in which they have an interest or in other words be a judge in their own cause."

In the issue of contempt, the SOP also recommends that courts should not initiate contempt proceedings against government lawyers for statements made in court.