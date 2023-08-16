Courts should summon govt officials only in exceptional situation, says Centre

The government said the officials are not officers of the court. Courts should refrain from making comments on their dress, physical appearance, educational and social background, the SOP read.

The Centre on Wednesday said the courts must exercise restraint in summoning government officials. The courts should summon government officials only in exceptional situation, when there is no other option.

Issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP), the government said courts should give notice on summoning government officials and allow virtual appearance. The government said the officials are not officers of the court. Courts should refrain from making comments on their dress, physical appearance, educational and social background, the SOP read.

The SOP said that in case of court-appointed committees, the identification and appointment of the members should be left to the government.

As per the SOP, the Centre directed that the hearings on pleas challenging government orders should be restricted to legality of orders. And the matters of policy should be referred to the government for necessary action.

The SOP said that the courts should not initiate contempt proceedings against government lawyers for statements made in court. The judges should not hear cases of contempt of orders passed by them, the SOP added.