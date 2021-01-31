Agriculture Country saddened by insult to Tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi Updated : January 31, 2021 03:14 PM IST In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi maintained that his government is committed to "modernising" farming and has been taking many steps. The prime minister also highlighted remarkable efforts of individuals and groups of people in different parts of the country in various fields. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply