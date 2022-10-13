Could the UK-India trade deal miss the October target?

By Parikshit Luthra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former UK PM Boris Johnson had targeted a trade deal by Diwali, however, there is little clarity on when it would be concluded. UK Department of International Trade told CNBC-TV18, the two countries have a close and positive working relationship and a thriving trade partnership worth £24 billion in 2021.

“We continue to seek improvements to our current trading relationship. This is why we are negotiating a high-ambition Free Trade Agreement,” it said. It added that the quality of the deal won’t be sacrificed for speed, and the two parties will only sign when there is a deal that meets both countries’ interests.

The statement comes after a UK media report said that the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) was on the "verge of collapse" after the Indian government was angered by comments made by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman questioning action over visa overstayers from the country.

'The Times' quoted government sources to say that ministers in New Delhi were "shocked and disappointed" by the "disrespectful" remarks made by Braverman, who said she had concerns about an "open borders" offer to India as part of an FTA.

Another 'Politico' report claimed that any plans of a UK visit by PM Modi for Diwali to sign off on an FTA were now not likely to go ahead.

This follows the Indian-origin Home Secretary’s interview last week in which she said she feared a trade deal with India would increase migration to the UK when Indians already represented the largest group of visa overstayers.

"I have concerns about having an open borders migration policy with India because I don't think that's what people voted for with Brexit," Braverman told 'The Spectator' weekly news magazine.