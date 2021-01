Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the cost of vaccinating around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be borne by the government.

“If you look at the number of health & frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crores. It has been decided that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Government of India will bear these expenses,” he said.

He also said that the two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India are more cost-effective than foreign vaccines.

Modi said that people above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated in the second phase, adding that government aims to vaccinate 30 crore people in the next few months

India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16.