Corruption at frightening levels in Karnataka: Contractors Association

Kempanna claimed on Tuesday that the state's level of corruption had become worrisome.
The Karnataka State Contractors' Association has urged the populace to vote in accordance with their conscience while also bringing up the state's frighteningly high levels of corruption, where voting takes place on Wednesday.
In an earlier letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KSCA President D Kempanna claimed that contractors were required to pay a 40 percent commission on public projects. The Congress had used this claim as a major campaign issue to attack the governing BJP in Karnataka.
Kempanna claimed on Tuesday that the state's level of corruption had become worrisome.
According to him, "The 40 percent commission in public projects has already claimed the lives of several contractors; the public is also forced to live with defective, dangerous, and life-threatening infrastructure."
Kempanna said democracy works when people cast their vote in accordance with their conscience. "Corruption deeply hurts our collective conscience", he added.
Sharing the letter, which Kempanna confirmed was written by him, on its Twitter handle, Congress in Karnataka said, “This letter from the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA), urging people to vote wisely, is proof of how the corrupt 40 percent commission Sarkara has ruined the state of Karnataka.”
(With PTI inputs)
Also Read: PM Modi lays out vision for Karnataka ahead of polling day — 'Want Karnataka to be the Number 1 state'
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted
May 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10
May 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read