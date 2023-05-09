Corruption at frightening levels in Karnataka: Contractors Association

Kempanna claimed on Tuesday that the state's level of corruption had become worrisome.

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association has urged the populace to vote in accordance with their conscience while also bringing up the state's frighteningly high levels of corruption, where voting takes place on Wednesday.

In an earlier letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KSCA President D Kempanna claimed that contractors were required to pay a 40 percent commission on public projects. The Congress had used this claim as a major campaign issue to attack the governing BJP in Karnataka.

According to him, "The 40 percent commission in public projects has already claimed the lives of several contractors; the public is also forced to live with defective, dangerous, and life-threatening infrastructure."

Kempanna said democracy works when people cast their vote in accordance with their conscience. "Corruption deeply hurts our collective conscience", he added.

Sharing the letter, which Kempanna confirmed was written by him, on its Twitter handle, Congress in Karnataka said, “This letter from the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA), urging people to vote wisely, is proof of how the corrupt 40 percent commission Sarkara has ruined the state of Karnataka.”

