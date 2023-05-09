English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsCorruption at frightening levels in Karnataka: Contractors Association

Corruption at frightening levels in Karnataka: Contractors Association

Corruption at frightening levels in Karnataka: Contractors Association
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 6:40:37 PM IST (Published)

Kempanna claimed on Tuesday that the state's level of corruption had become worrisome.

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association has urged the populace to vote in accordance with their conscience while also bringing up the state's frighteningly high levels of corruption, where voting takes place on Wednesday.

In an earlier letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KSCA President D Kempanna claimed that contractors were required to pay a 40 percent commission on public projects. The Congress had used this claim as a major campaign issue to attack the governing BJP in Karnataka.
Kempanna claimed on Tuesday that the state's level of corruption had become worrisome.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X