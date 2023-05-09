Corruption at frightening levels in Karnataka: Contractors Association

Kempanna claimed on Tuesday that the state's level of corruption had become worrisome.

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association has urged the populace to vote in accordance with their conscience while also bringing up the state's frighteningly high levels of corruption, where voting takes place on Wednesday.

In an earlier letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KSCA President D Kempanna claimed that contractors were required to pay a 40 percent commission on public projects. The Congress had used this claim as a major campaign issue to attack the governing BJP in Karnataka.

Kempanna claimed on Tuesday that the state's level of corruption had become worrisome.