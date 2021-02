Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday (February 23) said that the sale of Patanjali Ayurveda's Coronil will not be allowed in the state without proper certification from competent health organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO), Indian Medical Association (IMA), among others.

The #IMA has questioned the said 'clinical trials' of #Coronil & WHO refuted the false claims made by #Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for #Covid19 treatment. (1/2) — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 23, 2021

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had on February 19 claimed the Coronil tablet received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the WHO's certification scheme. However, Patanjali Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna later said, "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India and WHO did not approve or disapprove any drugs."

On Monday, the IMA hit out at Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for endorsing and promoting Coronil for treating COVID-19 even as the same has not been established. WHO had denied Ramdev's claim that Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme.

The IMA had questioned Vardhan's stand as a modern medical practitioner by profession and said, "The said false and fabricated projection of an unscientific medicine by the Health Minister to the entire country and being rejected by the WHO is a slap and insult to the people of the country."