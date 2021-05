Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the coronavirus has proven to be the worst pandemic in the past 100 years and India is fighting it with all its might.

Addressing the nation through Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that India stands with the families of those who lost their lives.

He also expressed gratitude to the doctors, medical staff for working endlessly to save lives.

"Many doctors, medical staff sacrificed their own safety and worked day and night. In all this, there are several people who played an important role ," he said.

In normal times daily production of liquid medical oxygen was 900 MT, which has now risen over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT, the Prime Minister noted. He said despite the pandemic, the farmers ensured record production of crop and the government also made record procurement.

He underlined that as India was hit by two cyclones recently, the people of cyclone-affected states fought with patience and discipline.

"In these times of disasters, people of Cyclone-affected states showed courage & fought with patience & discipline. I want to humbly acknowledge their efforts those who actively participated in the relief and rescue operations. I salute them all," he said.