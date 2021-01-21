  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 12 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak to frontline workers who received vaccine shots tomorrow

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 21, 2021 05:42 PM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total cases have increased to1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of96.75 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement