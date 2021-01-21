Coronavirus news LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak to frontline workers who received vaccine shots tomorrow

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total cases have increased to1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of96.75 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Jan 21, 2021
20:06
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 4,200 health workers expected to get COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow in Noida
Over 4,000 health workers are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday in the second round of the first phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said. The vaccination drive will be held at 14 centres, including some private hospitals, in the district from 9 am to 5 pm, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Neeraj Tyagi said.
Jan 21, 2021
19:34
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: China to provide 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all-weather ally' Pakistan
China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday. Qureshi issued a video message after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stating that Beijing asked Islamabad to send an aeroplane to get the vaccines.
Jan 21, 2021
19:07
9,99,065 beneficiaries vaccinated so far
Till 6 pm on January 21, a total of 9,99,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 across the country, says Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry
Jan 21, 2021
19:04
India provides 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal
India on Thursday handed over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal under grant assistance in sync with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
Jan 21, 2021
18:52
The total number of persons found positive with UK strain of #COVID19is 145, says Union Health Ministry
Jan 21, 2021
18:46
Pained to know that around 5 people lost life in @SerumInstIndia fire incident. My deepest condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured ones. https://t.co/7Lm9oDUyZ3
We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to frontline workers, who have received the vaccine shot, tomorrow.
The world’s largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing.
I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia. Thank you very much @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after COVID-19 protests
Mongolia's Prime Minister Khuresukh Ukhnaa has submitted his resignation to parliament after protests in the capital Ulaanbaatar about the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency Montsame reported on Thursday.#Reuters
Jan 21, 2021
16:36
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, 68,743 people inoculated
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,33,866 on Thursday after 143 people tested positive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed the coastal state's toll to 1,903, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases detected in 23 of the 30 districts, 84 have been reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining are local contact cases.
Jan 21, 2021
16:13
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 195 new cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded six COVID-19 linked fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 8,597 in the state, while 195 fresh cases pushed its infection tally to 5,97,823, officials said here. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 7,717, they added.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: US to join global coronavirus vaccine program
Dr. Anthony Fauci says U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will order the United States to support projects to deploy COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics to people in need around the world. Fauci also says the United States will cease reducing U.S. staff counts at the World Health Organization and will pay its financial obligations to it, reported AP. Fauci, Biden's top medical adviser on the pandemic, told the WHO's executive board that the president will issue a directive Thursday that shows the United States intent to join the COVAX Facility, a project to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to people in need around the world whether in rich or poor countries. Fauci also said the United States would support the ACT Accelerator an umbrella effort including COVAX that also focuses on distributing diagnostic tools and therapeutics for the coronavirus to countries around the world.
Jan 21, 2021
14:56
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Welsh AstraZeneca vaccine facilities not disrupted by flooding, Wockhardt UK says
The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal. "Last night at approximately 1600 (GMT) hours, Wockhardt UK experienced mild flooding, resulting in excess water surrounding part of the buildings across site," the company said in a statement. "All necessary precautions were taken meaning no disruption to manufacturing or inlet of water into buildings. The site is now secure and free from any further flood damage and operating as normal."
Jan 21, 2021
14:36
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Vaccination drive going well; world surprised at Indian economy's V-shaped recovery, says Shah
The Indian economy is undergoing a "V-shaped recovery" and the world is watching the same in surprise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Shah, one of the senior most members of the cabinet, also said the COVID-19 vaccination drive is progressing well and once everyone is vaccinated, "we will attain victory over the pandemic". He made the comment while joining through vide- conference the inauguration of a four-lane over-bridge in Shilaj here by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. "Economies of all countries in the world were affected due to the coronavirus. But, the world is surprised and watching the V-shaped recovery of the Indian economy," Shah said. The GDP contracted by 23.9 percent in the June 2020 quarter due to the lockdown, and the contraction narrowed down to 7.5 percent in the September quarter as compared to the same in the year-ago period, as the unlock process began. The demand situation has shown further improvement in the December quarter which witnessed the festivities, with several high-frequency indicators illustrating the same.
Jan 21, 2021
14:36
Jan 21, 2021
14:02
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? Health officials say both doses should be of the same vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out in the United States, the United Kingdom and other parts of the world so far require two shots given a few weeks apart. In the U.S. where Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed, health officials say the vaccines are not interchangeable. In England where shots by Pfizer and AstraZeneca are available, officials also say the doses should be consistent. But in the rare event that the same kind isnt available or if it's not known what was given for the first shot, English officials say its OK to give whichever vaccine is available for the second shot. Since the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines work in a similar way, they say a mismatched dose is better than partial protection. But without any studies, vaccine doses should not be mixed, said Naor Bar-Zeev, a vaccine expert at Johns Hopkins University. If people do happen to get a different vaccine for their second shot by accident, Bar-Zeev said it is likely to work fine and likely to be well tolerated," but evidence is needed to be sure. HERE'S another COVID-19 FAQ for you.
Jan 21, 2021
14:02
Jan 21, 2021
12:54
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: China to test Lunar New Year travellers for COVID-19; Shanghai reports new cases
China plans to impose strict COVID testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020. The commercial hub of Shanghai reported its first locally transmitted cases in two months on Thursday, underscoring the growing risk of the virus spreading elsewhere. Millions of people in the province of Hebei surrounding Beijing and the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang have been put into lockdown in recent weeks. Authorities are asking people to stay home during the February holiday season in their effort to prevent another debilitating outbreak. New curbs are also being adopted by local governments in areas that have not yet suffered major outbreaks, including one southwestern city that has barred entry to overseas foreigners. A total of 144 new cases were reported on Jan. 20, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, matching the total reported on Jan. 14 and marking the highest number of daily infections since March 1. This still remains a fraction of what China saw during the height of the outbreak in January-February 2020, however.
Jan 21, 2021
12:25
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Dubai cancels it's night-life scenes as cases surge
As the number of COVID-19 cases surge in the capital of emirate of Dubai, the govt has suspended non-essential surgeries and live entertainment until further notice. In a circular published on Wednesday, Dubai' health regulator said that the decision takes effect on Thursday and could be extended to ensure the preparedness of health facilities to manage COVID-19 cases. Similarly, Dubai's tourism department issued a circular, seen by Reuters, suspending entertainment in hotels and restaurants after recording an increase in violations. The daily number of infections in the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai, crossed the 3,000 threshold on Jan. 12 and has continued to climb, hitting 3,506 on Wednesday. It is the highest in the Gulf Arab region where daily cases in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.
Jan 21, 2021
11:22
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 12 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,346
Mizoram's COVID19 tally rose to 4,346 on Thursday as 12 more people, including three CRPF personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Aizawl district reported nine new cases, while Serchhip, Kolasib and Lawngtlai districts registered one fresh infection each, he said.
Jan 21, 2021
11:10
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: China to impose COVID-19 tests on Lunar New Year travellers as infections rise
China plans to impose strict COVID testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.
Jan 21, 2021
11:01
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 2 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,991
The COVID19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,991 on Thursday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Three more persons have recovered from the disease, he said.
Jan 21, 2021
10:51
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Telangana logs 226 new COVID-19 cases
Telangana recorded 226 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.92 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,584, the state government said on Thursday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 39, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri with 16 each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 20.
Jan 21, 2021
10:40
#COVID_19 India Updates | Additions to total cases at 15,223 against recoveries of 19,965. Recovery rate rises to 96.75% while positivity rate slips to 1.81% pic.twitter.com/jc5qjJDHg2
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 372 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 4 more deaths in Maharashtra
Thane has added 372 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,50,407, an official said on Thursday. Four more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district to 6,067, he said.