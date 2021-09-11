Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far, says govt

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India saw a single-day rise of 33,376 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 3,32,08,330, while the number of active cases increased marginally since Friday to stand at 3,91,516, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 4,42,317 with 308 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.The number of active cases have increased to 3,91,516, comprising 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.49 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 870 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. On Friday, the country had recoded 3,90,646 active cases.Also, 15,92,135 tests were conducted Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,01,96,989. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the past 12 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the past 78 days, according to the health ministry.Catch all COVID-related updates here
Odisha's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 700
Odisha's daily detection of new COVID19 cases dropped below 700 after a gap of three days as 630 more people including 116 children tested positive for the infection on Saturday, taking the state's caseload to 10,15,713, a health department official said. Eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,092, he said.
Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Govt
More than 72 crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The doses were provided through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, it added.
Meghalaya MLA Syntar Klas Sunn succumbs to COVID-19
Meghalaya's Independent legislator Syntar Klas Sunn succumbed to COVID19 on Friday, his family said. The Mawphlang MLA died at his residence in Mawngap after testing positive for the infection.
Two new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,579
The COVID19 situation in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is under control as the Union Territory reported two new cases, which took the tally to 7,579, a health department official said on Saturday. One new patient has a travel history, and another was detected during contact tracing, he said.
Chiefs' Mathieu remains in COVID-19 protocol ahead of opener
Tyrann Mathieu remained in the COVID19 protocol on Friday and the Kansas City Chiefs remain uncertain whether their AllPro safety will be cleared in time for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID probe
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the investigation into the origins of COVID19 during a call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to the White House.
COVID-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh
Single-day recoveries surpassed fresh COVID19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 82 more people recuperated from the disease on Friday, while 59 new infections pushed the tally to 53,663, a health department official said here on Saturday. A total of 52,811 people have recovered from COVID19 so far, he said.
COVID-19: Maha's Thane district reports new 293 infections, five deaths
The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 293 to 5,54,213, while the death of five persons took the toll to 11,338, an official said on Saturday. These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.
