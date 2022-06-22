India yet again saw a single-day spike of over 12,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a day after witnessing a drop of nearly 3,000 cases. With 12,249 new cases, the nation's overall caseload has now mounted to 4,33,31,645, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its update early on Wednesday.

Maharashtra witnessed a 55 percent rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The state top the chart reporting a maximum of 3,659 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,354 cases were reported a day earlier. The financial capital Mumbai registered 1,781 cases, Mumbai's civic body said but out of these, 95 percent were asymptomatic cases.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 22

With fresh cases, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 3.94 percent as compared to 2.55 percent the previous day. Kerala reported the highest daily positivity rate at 17.76 percent, followed by Goa with 11.67 percent and Maharashtra with 9.36 percent.

Meanwhile, the active caseload increased by 2374 to 81687 in the last 24 hours. As of now, active cases comprise 0.19 percent of the total caseload. Also, the recovery rate stands at 98.6 percent, with 9,862 people being recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.