India yet again saw a single-day spike of over 12,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a day after witnessing a drop of nearly 3,000 cases. With 12,249 new cases, the nation's overall caseload has now mounted to 4,33,31,645, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its update early on Wednesday.
Maharashtra witnessed a 55 percent rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The state top the chart reporting a maximum of 3,659 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,354 cases were reported a day earlier. The financial capital Mumbai registered 1,781 cases, Mumbai's civic body said but out of these, 95 percent were asymptomatic cases.
This was followed by Kerala with 2,609 COVID-19 cases, Delhi with 1,383 cases, Karnataka with 738, Tamil Nadu with 737 cases, Haryana with 611 cases and Telangana with 403 cases.
With fresh cases, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 3.94 percent as compared to 2.55 percent the previous day. Kerala reported the highest daily positivity rate at 17.76 percent, followed by Goa with 11.67 percent and Maharashtra with 9.36 percent.
13 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 5,24,903. Of these 13 deaths, one each was reported in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Eight backlog deaths were reported in Kerala. As on Wednesday morning, the death rate stands at 1.21 percent.
Meanwhile, the active caseload increased by 2374 to 81687 in the last 24 hours. As of now, active cases comprise 0.19 percent of the total caseload. Also, the recovery rate stands at 98.6 percent, with 9,862 people being recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
On the vaccination front, 1,96,45,99,906 vaccines have been administrated across India so far. As many as 12,28,291 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.
