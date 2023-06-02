Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore district, 179 people injured, over 50 feared dead

The accident happened around 7:20 pm when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

At least 179 people were injured and around 50 others were feared dead after an express train met with an accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. Several coaches of Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga railway station after a head-on collision with a goods train on the other line.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the Coromandel Express was on the way to Chennai Central station from Shalimar station near Kolkata, officials said.

Odisha's Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said 132 injured persons were admitted to Soro, Gopalpur and Khantapada health centres, while 47 people were admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital. Balasore district officials said that around 50 people are feared dead in the accident.

The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site.

Officials confirmed that accident relief trains have been promptly dispatched to the location, as well as multiple teams have been mobilised for the rescue operation, including four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and a fleet of 60 ambulances.

"An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level," Special Relief Commissioner Office said.

To further assist those affected by the incident, the Odisha government has issued a helpline number 06782-262286, while railway helplines have been set up at 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore), and 044-25330952 (Chennai).

With inputs from agencies.