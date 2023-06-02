Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore district, 179 people injured, over 50 feared dead

The accident happened around 7:20 pm when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

At least 179 people were injured and around 50 others were feared dead after an express train met with an accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. Several coaches of Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga railway station after a head-on collision with a goods train on the other line.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the Coromandel Express was on the way to Chennai Central station from Shalimar station near Kolkata, officials said.

Odisha's Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said 132 injured persons were admitted to Soro, Gopalpur and Khantapada health centres, while 47 people were admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital. Balasore district officials said that around 50 people are feared dead in the accident.