Odisha Train Accident - Potential human error in signalling may have caused the tragedy

Sources in the Railways, citing GPS records say that the Coromandel Express was running at a speed of 128 kmph at 6:55 PM. Within 23 seconds, the speed dropped to zero, which may indicate that the driver may have applied emergency brakes.

At least 261 people have been killed and 900 injured in a three-way train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, going down as one of the worst accidents in the history of Indian Railways. A goods train and two passenger trains - the Shalimar - Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, were involved in the accident.

This is, however, a handwritten report and the railways is yet to officially declare a cause. A preliminary investigative report, accessed by CNBC-TV18, shows human error may have led to wrong signals being given to the Coromandel express, which landed up on the same track as the stationery goods train , which was on the loop line. A loop line is generally an additional line on a railway station where slower moving trains are stationed to give way for express trains trailing them on the same line.

The handwritten note, which appears to be a preliminary report by railway officials, concludes that a green signal was given to the Coromandel Express to pass through the main line, and then the signal was taken off. The Coromandel Express seems to have ended up on the loop line where the goods train was stationed.

We the undersigned after careful observation came to the conclusion that signal was given and taken off for up main line for 12841 (Coromandel Express), but this train entered into up loop line and dashed goods train MDDIP, which was on up loop line and derailed. In the mean time, 12864 (Bengaluru-Howrah Express) passed on DW main line and two coaches of it were derailed and capsized. While the Coromandel Express dashed into the goods train and derailed, its coaches fell onto the opposite line, where the Bengaluru-Howrah Express was oncoming. The crash derailed a couple of coaches of the Howrah-bound train as well. The railways' investigation is still underway. While the Coromandel Express dashed into the goods train and derailed, its coaches fell onto the opposite line, where the Bengaluru-Howrah Express was oncoming. The crash derailed a couple of coaches of the Howrah-bound train as well.

However, the Indian Railways is yet to release an official reason for the accident.

"We will thoroughly investigate this incident and will ensure such incidents don't happen in future," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told mediapersons from the accident spot.

Sources in the Railways, citing GPS records say that the Coromandel Express was running at a speed of 128 kmph at 6:55 PM. Within 23 seconds, the speed dropped to zero, which may indicate that the driver may have applied emergency brakes.

“The rescue operation has been completed, now we are starting the restoration work,” said Railway ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma to news agencies.

One of the points in the note also mentions that the Up Loop Line, where the goods train was stationary, appears to be partially corroded and partially fresh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be arriving at the accident site later today and also visit the injured at the hospital in Cuttack.