Coromandel Express Accident in Odisha: Check full list of helpline and railway control room numbers  

The deadly accident took place near Balasore’s Bahanaga railway station. The death toll has reached 233 and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. More than 10 trains have been cancelled and several others diverted or partially cancelled on the affected route following the accident.

Over 200 passengers were killed and 900 injured in one of India’s worst rail accidents in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening. The horrific train accident occurred when four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed and rammed into the coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

The deadly accident took place near Balasore’s Bahanaga railway station. The death toll has reached 233 and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. More than 200 ambulances along with 30 buses have been deployed in the rescue operation. Several teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Fire Service are carrying out the rescue operation.

The passengers trapped within the dismantled coaches have been rescued and admitted to local hospitals. The rescue teams are trying to remove the coaches to find out whether any passenger is trapped under them and also to restore train services. Cranes have been engaged to remove the coaches from the tracks.

More than 10 trains have been cancelled and several others diverted or partially cancelled on the affected route following the accident.

Helpline numbers have been issued by the Indian Railways and Odisha government to help the victims of the accident and to answer the queries of their families.

South Western Railway and the Tamil Nadu government have also set up separate helpline numbers. The Divisional Railway Manager, Kharagpur also issued helpline numbers in a tweet.

Here’s the full list of Railway Control Room and Helpline numbers:

RailMadad helpline: 044- 25354771

Odisha government helpline number: 06782-262286

Indian Railways Helpline numbers:

Howrah helpline number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur helpline number: 897207395, 9332392339

Balasore helpline number: 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar helpline number: 9903370746

Bhadrak: 8455889900

Jajpur Kenojhar Road: 8455889906

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubhaneshwar: 8455889922

Khurda Road: 6370108046

Brahmapur: 89173887241

South Western Railway Helpline:

Bengaluru: 080-22356409

Bangarpet: 08153 255253

Kuppam : 8431403419

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal: 09606005129

Krishnarajapurm Railway station: 88612 03980

Tamil Nadu government helpline: 6782 262 286/ 6782 262 286/ 044- 2535 4771