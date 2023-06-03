Coromandel Express Accident in Odisha: Check full list of helpline and railway control room numbers  

The deadly accident took place near Balasore’s Bahanaga railway station. The death toll has reached 233 and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. More than 10 trains have been cancelled and several others diverted or partially cancelled on the affected route following the accident.

Over 200 passengers were killed and 900 injured in one of India’s worst rail accidents in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening. The horrific train accident occurred when four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed and rammed into the coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

The deadly accident took place near Balasore’s Bahanaga railway station. The death toll has reached 233 and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. More than 200 ambulances along with 30 buses have been deployed in the rescue operation. Several teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Fire Service are carrying out the rescue operation.

The passengers trapped within the dismantled coaches have been rescued and admitted to local hospitals. The rescue teams are trying to remove the coaches to find out whether any passenger is trapped under them and also to restore train services. Cranes have been engaged to remove the coaches from the tracks.