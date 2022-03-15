0

Copying in board exams: UP govt to invoke National Security Act against culprits

By PTI  IST (Published)
Nearly 52 lakh candidates will appear for the UP board examinations at 8,373 examinations centres across the state. CCTVs have been installed in each examination hall. The examinations will start from March 24.

Copying in board exams: UP govt to invoke National Security Act against culprits
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will take action under the National Security Act against those involved in "organised copying racket" in high school and intermediate exams, to conducted by the UP Board of Secondary Education from March 24
The directives were issued at a meeting held by UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, police commissioners, district magistrates and SSPs through video conferencing, an official statement said.
Mishra directed zonal and sector magistrates to be deputed in districts to conduct copying-free examinations. He said these officials should regularly inspect and supervise the examination centres. "Action under the NSA should be taken against those involved in organised copying racket," the officer said, adding that special attention should be paid to those spreading rumours.
In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary of Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla said 51,92,689 candidates will appear for the UP board examinations at 8,373 examinations centres across the state. CCTVs have been installed in each examination hall. The examinations will start from March 24.
