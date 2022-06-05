Kuwait & Qatar summon Indian envoys over controversial remarks of ex-BJP leaders, India tells latter remarks were made by 'fringe elements'

The Qatar Foreign Office summoned the Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal to explain the recent controversial statements made on Prophet Mohammad by politicians, against whom action was later taken.

Later, the Kuwait Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it too summoned the Indian Ambassador, where he met with the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, who handed him an official protest note that expressed Kuwait's "categorical rejection and codemnation of the offensive statements" against the Prophet, Islam and Muslims, issued by officials of the ruling party.

Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma after her remarks against Prophet Mohammad and expelled the in-charge of the party's Delhi media Naveen Kumar Jindal, saying that his views online are in violation of its fundamental beliefs and also vitiate communal harmony.

The spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office, where concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

The Ambassador informed that the tweets do not reflect the views of the Indian government and were the views of fringe elements. "In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Indian government accords the highest respect to all religions," the statement said, adding that strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks.

A statement had also been issued to the concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect.

"Vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties," the statement said.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said that while it welcomed the statement issued by BJP regarding the suspension of the official, it demanded "a public apology for the hostile statements, the continuation of which, without deterrence or punishment will constitute to increasing aspects of extremism and hatred and undermining elements of moderation, noting that issuing such statements reflect a clear ignorance of the message of peace and tolerance of the Islamic religion," the statement said. It added that Islam has played a great role in building civilizations in all countries of the world, inluding India.

After her suspension, Sharma posted a statement on Twitter, where she unconditionally withdrew her statement made during a TV debate and said it was never her intention to hurt anybody's religious sentiments.