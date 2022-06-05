Controversial statements made by 'fringe elements', India tells Qatar after being summoned over recent remarks of BJP leaders

The Qatar Foreign Office summoned the Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal to explain the recent controversial statements made on Prophet Mohammad by politicians, against whom action was later taken.

Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma after her remarks against Prophet Mohammad and expelled the in-charge of the party's Delhi media Naveen Kumar Jindal, saying that his views online are in violation of its fundamental beliefs and also vitiate communal harmony.

The spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office, where concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

The Ambassador informed that the tweets do not reflect the views of the Indian government and were the views of fringe elements. "In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Indian government accords the highest respect to all religions," the statement said, adding that strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks.

A statement had also been issued to the concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect.

"Vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties," the statement said.

Sharma later posted a statement on Twitter, where she unconditionally withdrew her statement made during a TV debate and said it was never her intention to hurt anybody's religious sentiments.