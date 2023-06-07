Controversial social media post ignites communal clashes in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, curfew imposed

The intense clashes led to police resorting to force in order to disperse the two groups. Deputy CM Fadnavis suggested that hooliganism won't be tolerated and that a detailed probe will be carried out to identify the mischief mongers.

Communal tensions led to violent clashes between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday. The clashes came after two groups locked horns over a controversial social media post. According to a Mint report, some right-wing organisations have objected to the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an audio message as status on a prominent social media platform. Some reports are even claiming that the social media post in question glorified Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Consequently, clashes broke out between a group that had gathered to protest against the alleged objectionable social media post and some other locals who were supportive of the post.

The intense clashes led to police resorting to force in order to disperse the two groups.

The cops had to resort to lathicharge to control the protesting mob and prevent the situation from spiralling out of control, reported PTI.

Besides, teams of SRPF and RAF have also been called in to control the situation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have reacted to the Kolhapur clashes, reported India TV.

CM Shinde said, “It is the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Fadnavis suggested that hooliganism won't be tolerated and that a detailed probe will be carried out to identify the mischief mongers.

“People of a particular community are glorifying Aurangzeb. This will not be tolerated. Aurangzeb is being glorified simultaneously in different districts of Maharashtra, this cannot happen all of a sudden. It is not just a coincidence,” Fadnavis said.

News18 has reported that a curfew has been imposed by the authorities in Kolhapur on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the curfew is successful in preventing additional clashes over the issue. This is not the first time that communal clashes have broken out due to controversial Mughal rulers in the state of Maharashtra.