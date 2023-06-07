Controversial social media post ignites communal clashes in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, curfew imposed

The intense clashes led to police resorting to force in order to disperse the two groups. Deputy CM Fadnavis suggested that hooliganism won't be tolerated and that a detailed probe will be carried out to identify the mischief mongers.

Communal tensions led to violent clashes between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday. The clashes came after two groups locked horns over a controversial social media post. According to a Mint report, some right-wing organisations have objected to the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an audio message as status on a prominent social media platform. Some reports are even claiming that the social media post in question glorified Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Consequently, clashes broke out between a group that had gathered to protest against the alleged objectionable social media post and some other locals who were supportive of the post.

The intense clashes led to police resorting to force in order to disperse the two groups.