Contribution of V Krishnamurthy to growth of India immeasurable, says Venu Srinivasan

Dr V Krishnamurthy, the former chairman of several public sector undertakings like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India (GAIL), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Maruti Udyog (renamed to Maruti Suzuki) passed away yesterday at the age of 97.

Krishnamurthy, known as the "turnaround man" in industrial circles, had worked with five Prime Ministers – Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and was an instrumental part of turning India’s PSUs into successful business ventures.

"His contribution to the growth of India was immeasurable. It (Demise of Krishnamurthy) is a great loss to Indian industry and to the country. I will certainly miss his genial and wise presence", said TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan on Krishnamurthy, reported PTI.

“A true legend among public sector managers, a man who built BHEL, turned around SAIL and launched Maruti is no more. V. Krishnamurthy had a glorious innings but missed his century by just three years. He’ll remain an important part of Indian economic history,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Considered by many to be “the father of public sector undertakings in India”, Krishnamurthy started his career as an airfield technician during the Second World War. Soon after, Krishnamurthy started his stint in BHEL and was monumental in turning the PSU into the industrial giant it is today.

His stint in GAIL and then SAIL resulted in similar success. But it was in his role as the Founder Chairman & CEO at Maruti Udyog that Krishnamurthy found his most lasting success.

Krishnamurthy was instrumental in the development of the Maruti 800, which made it possible for Indian families to own and drive a car. It was a milestone for Maruti Udyog to sign a joint venture agreement with Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1982 and it happened under the leadership of Krishnamurthy.

For his services to the nation, Krishnamurthy was awarded the Padma Shri in 1973, Padma Bhushan in 1986 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007, along with the Order of the Rising Sun, the highest civilian honour in Japan, by the Japanese government for his contributions to bilateral economic ties between the two countries.