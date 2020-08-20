India Continuous rains submerge swathes of Delhi-NCR; IMD issues alert for heavy showers Updated : August 20, 2020 10:41 AM IST The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in the city on Thursday as well. The flooding was particularly severe in Gurugram, where roads turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply