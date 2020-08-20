  • SENSEX
Continuous rains submerge swathes of Delhi-NCR; IMD issues alert for heavy showers

Updated : August 20, 2020 10:41 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in the city on Thursday as well.
The flooding was particularly severe in Gurugram, where roads turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools. 
