Consumer Affairs Ministry to soon bring out policy paper to check fake reviews for e-commerce websites

By Abhimanyu Sharma

Speaking to CNBC TV18, the department's Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare said that the committee headed by her to check fake and paid reviews for e-commerce websites has already conducted several rounds of discussions and is deliberating on the inputs received from various stakeholders.

The Department of Consumer Affairs will soon bring out a policy paper to check fake reviews for e-commerce websites.

Khare, who is also serving as the Chief Commissioner of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) , informed that the Delhi High Court order to restore collection of service charge by restaurants has already been challenged but refused to comment on the sub-judice matter.

In view of several complaints received by the department from consumers on repair of white goods, automobiles and electronics; she said that a committee has been set up on the "right to repair" framework which is holding wide discussions with all stakeholders.

She elucidated that the committee has found that 4 distinct sectors will require different parameters for the "right to repair", stating that there should be provisions for self-repair, repair through 3rd party or through authorised repair shops so that consumers are able to fully enjoy the products they purchase.

Calling for a responsible attitude by the industry, Khare stressed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's vision to build a circular and sustainable economy with an ecosystem centred around the 3Rs: reduce, reuse, recycle.