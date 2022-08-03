Constitution of India — why and how it took shape, its artistic aspect

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Constituent Assembly of India met for the first time on December 9, 1946, to start the historical journey which led to the creation of the Constitution.

About 77 years ago, a historical journey began, which led to the Indian Constitution, where the founders enshrined our country as a democratic republic. In today’s age of misinformation and easy clicks, it is important that every proud Indian citizen gets access to the Constitution, so that they can educate themselves on the vision and spirit of India that was meant to be, and so be better equipped to argue its case when needed.

How and why the Constitution was formed

India was ruled by the British for almost 200 years, but the first thrust for freedom came with the Revolt of 1857, also known as the Sepoy Mutiny. Energised by this rebellion, the freedom fighters of India kept up the momentum till they wrested independence from the British colonialists. However, for the effective functioning of a government a set of principles and rules were needed. Therefore, the Constitution.

It was in 1934 that the idea for a Constituent Assembly was first proposed. In the year 1935, it became an official demand of the Indian National Congress. C. Rajagopalachari voiced the demand for a Constituent Assembly again on November 15, 1939, when it was accepted by the British in August 1940, as per legealserviceindia.com.

Under the British Raj, India consisted of two types of territories. One was the British India, and the other comprised the Princely States. The Constituent Assembly was formed based on the population. For every 10 lakh people there was one representative, adding up to a total of 389 representatives. Out of these, 296 representatives were from the British India and 93 from the Princely States.

The Princely States refused to participate in the Constituent Assembly as they wanted to create their own independent states. Hence the Constituent Assembly was formed with only the 296 representatives from the British India.

These 296 representatives included important figures such as Sarojini Naidu, Hansa Mehta, Durgabai Deshmukh, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Dr BR Ambedkar, Sanjay Phakey, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Nalini Ranjan Ghosh, among others.

On December 11, 1946, in the second meeting of the Constituent Assembly, Dr Rajendra Prasad was elected as the president and Harendra Coomar Mookerjee was elected as the vice president. Benegal Narsing Rao was chosen as the constitutional advisor of the Constituent Assembly.

On December 13, 1946, in the third meeting, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru presented an ‘Objective Resolution’ in the Constituent Assembly which laid down the underlying principles of the Constitution.

In the next meeting on January 22, 1947, the said resolution was unanimously adopted by the Constituent Assembly, and it became the Preamble of the Constitution.

The Constituent Assembly then appointed a total of 13 committees to deal with different tasks of Constitution-making, with Dr B.R. Ambedkar leading the drafting committee.

The Assembly met in sessions open to the public, for 166 days over a period of two years, 11 months, and 18 days till the Constitution was adopted.

On January 24, 1950, the members of the Assembly signed two copies of the document (one each in Hindi and English) and Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the national anthem and the first two verses of Vande Mataram were adopted as the national song.

The original Constitution of India was handwritten in beautiful calligraphy, with each page decorated by artists from Santiniketan.

Two days later, on January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India became the law of all the states and Union Territories of India.