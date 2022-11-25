Constitution Day: History and significance

Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ is celebrated on November 26 every year. The day was chosen to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution which came into force two months later on January 26, celebrated as the Republic Day in India.

November 26 is marked as Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ in India every year. The day was chosen to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution which was drafted by the Indian Constituent Assembly after almost three years. The Constitution came into force two months later on January 26, which is celebrated as the Republic Day in India.

History

After India’s independence, the country was in need of a Constitution in order to establish the rule of the land. In December 1946, the Constituent Assembly was formed of 299 members who were elected by the members of the provincial assembly. The Constituent Assembly created the initial draft of India’s Constitution.

The first draft was created by Benegal Narsing Rau, while the seven-member drafting committee of Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar, N Gopalaswami, BR Ambedkar, KM Munshi, Mohammad Saadulla, BL Mitter and DP Khaitan made thousands of amendments over the next few years until the Indian Constitution was finalised.

India’s Constitution makers were inspired by the constitutions of the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Australia, France, Canada, Germany, the Soviet Union, South Africa and Japan. On November 26, 1949, Articles 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 60, 324, 366, 367, 379, 380, 388, 391, 392, 393, and 394 of the Indian Constitution came into force as the Constitution was adopted. The rest of the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

Significance

In 2015, on the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the Union government announced its plans to mark November 26 as Constitution Day. The aim of the day was to encourage people to inculcate constitutional values in their lives. While the day is not a national holiday, the government organises various events on the day. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation on the day.