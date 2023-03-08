'Consent is Holy' — UP, Mumbai Police use social media to stop 'Holiganism'

The festival of Holi was celebrated across the country on Wednesday. While there were a few reports of harassment of women in the name of Holi, Mumbai and UP cops resorted to wordplay on Instagram and Twitter to warn goons on the prowl.

Mumbai Police has already developed a huge fan base for its creative and witty ways of conveying messages and making appeals to engage with the public. Their campaigns range from movie references to clever wordplay, with the aim of conveying important messages while also making people smile. This time, it's about consent and preventing harassment on the festival of Holi.

The Police Department has taken to social media to launch creative campaign — 'Consent is HOLY.' It was shared on the Instagram handle of the department, with an aim to encourage people to celebrate the festival with consent, emphasising the importance of respecting boundaries and ensuring that everyone feels safe and comfortable during the celebrations.

"Colour with Consent cause #HolyHai ! Have a happy & safe Holi, Mumbai," Mumbai Police said.

View this post on Instagram

Not just Mumbai Police, the quirky mass appeal by UP Police also got many hits on social media. UP Police shared a humorous mixed-language post on social media, which read, 'Balam pichkari, jo without consent tune mujhe mari, to 1090 pe calling ho gayi.' The post, which references a popular Holi song, urges people to obtain consent before splashing colored water on someone during the festivities.

"Wishing a happy #Holi to all! Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant. If you experience any harassment or assault, #Dial112 for police assistance," UP Police said.

In today's world, social media is an important platform for connecting with people and spreading awareness about issues that matter. The team behind these campaigns is composed of young minds who are not afraid to take risks and experiment with new ideas.

The festival of Holi was celebrated across the country with pomp and splendour on Wednesday, March 8, with people smearing colours on each other and exchanging greetings and sweets. People in several states engaged in festivities while in some regions the festival was celebrated a day before.

Amid the boundless celebrations of the festival of colours, which came after three years of COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions, the police ensured that it was celebrated with peace and harmony. This, as the festival comes with at least a few handful headlines about a woman being harassed, groped, assaulted or misbehaved with.