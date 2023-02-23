English
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Tihar jail cell raided, luxury items worth lakhs recovered

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Anushka Sharma  Feb 23, 2023 3:07:33 PM IST (Published)

Sukesh Chandrashekhar alias Balaji alias Shekhar Reddy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 16 in connection with a money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries.

Several luxury items including slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs, 3 pairs of jeans worth Rs 80 thousand, among other things, were recovered from Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s possession after jail authorities conducted a raid in his cell. A CCTV visual from the Mandoli jail is being widely shared where officers and jail authorities could be seen conducting a raid into Chandrashekhar’s jail cell.

The video shows a team of officers barging into conman's jail cell, while he was alone, and conducting a search. He can also be seen sobbing in the video, which went viral on Thursday. The jail authorities has however said to conduct an enquiry and take action against the person, who leaked the CCTV footage.
Also Read: TV actor Chahatt Khanna claims conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed at Tihar Jail

Sukesh Chandrashekhar alias Balaji alias Shekhar Reddy, who is believed to be in his 30s, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 16 in connection with a money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries. The federal probe agency had sought 14-day custody of the alleged conman from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik. This is the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar has at least 30 FIRs against him. Recently he was in the news for splurging his allegedly ill-gotten wealth on Bollywood actors and celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi.
In 2021, Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man who posed as the ‘law secretary’ and said he would help with her husband’s cases if she contributed to the 'party fund'.
The case of extortion and impersonation was registered under the Special Cell and later moved to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). Chandrashekhar was arrested from inside Rohini jail, where he was already lodged.
Earlier, in 2017, Chandrashekhar was arrested by Delhi Police in an alleged Rs 50-crore bribery deal when he attempted to give money to the election commission to get the AIADMK two leaves symbol for a faction of AIDMK, led by VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran, before the RK Nagar by-polls in Chennai. The Income Tax authorities seized luxury cars such as Lamborghini, Porsche Cayenne, Jaguar, Range Rover, Bentley, BMW, Rolls Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser and a Ducati motorcycle, from his possession following investigations.
Since he was 17, Chandrashekhar has pulled off a series of frauds, impersonating high-rank officials such as those from the Prime Minister’s Office, the son of a former chief minister, CBI officers and even a Supreme Court judge and extorted crores from people.
He has duped people in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. From poultry farmers to bank executives to businessmen, Chandrashekhar has conned more than 100 people.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Previous Article

Brazil working with India to make G20 a success, says envoy

Next Article

G20 FMs, central bank chiefs meet on February 24 in Bengaluru | What’s on the agenda

