Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Tihar jail cell raided, luxury items worth lakhs recovered

Sukesh Chandrashekhar alias Balaji alias Shekhar Reddy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 16 in connection with a money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries.
#WATCH | Luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell.(Source: Mandoli Jail Administration) pic.twitter.com/Fr77ZAsGbF— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023
Sukesh Chandrashekhar alias Balaji alias Shekhar Reddy, who is believed to be in his 30s, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 16 in connection with a money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries. The federal probe agency had sought 14-day custody of the alleged conman from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik. This is the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar.