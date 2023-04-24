Congress workers detained ahead of PM Modi's Kochi visit — violation of human right, says leader

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammed Shiyas confirmed that seven Congress workers from the Western Kochi area were detained in the early hours of Monday

Kerala Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan alleged that Kochi police detained party workers, including a KPCC secretary, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to this port city on Monday. At least seven Congress workers were taken into preventive detention, police said.

"This is a situation where Congress workers cannot walk. We will fight hard against this," Satheesan was quoted by ANI as saying. Describing the police action as a "violation of human rights", the Congress leader alleged that the police vehicle arrived at the residences of the party workers early in the morning.

According to news agency PTI, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammed Shiyas confirmed that seven Congress workers from the Western Kochi area were detained in the early hours of Monday.

PM Modi is slated to reach Kerala on Monday for a two-day visit. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore in the state. He will be attending several programmes including a roadshow during his two-day visit to the state.

Why were Congress workers detained?

Police said the detained Congress workers had a history of holding black flag protests when the leaders of their rival parties visit their area.

Condemning the detention of the Congress leaders and workers, Shiyas said they had no plans to hold any sort of protests in connection with the Prime Minister's Kochi visit. "This is an undemocratic action from the side of the Kerala police," he alleged.

PM Modi will land at INS Garuda naval air station in Kochi around 5 pm on Monday and, from there, will travel as part of the roadshow to Sacred Heart College Grounds.

Security has been tightened along the route of the roadshow, with 2,060 police personnel being deployed in the city as part of the arrangements for Modi's visit.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)