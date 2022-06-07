Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab's Mansa

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Mansa district on Tuesday and expressed his condolences over the death of the Punjabi singer. Gandhi landed in Chandigarh to visit the residence of Moose Wala and express condolences to the family.

Ahead of the Congress leader's visit, security was tightened outside Moose Wala's residence.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead on May 29. He was cremated at his village in Punjab's Mansa on May 31.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier on Monday, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot visited Moose Wala's residence and expressed grief over the murder. He also demanded strict action against the culprits.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot offers his condolences to the family members of slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, at Musa village in Mansa district. (Image: PTI)

Moose Wala's murder

Moose Wala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. He was killed after being shot by assailants when he was travelling in his car. He was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place after Moose Wala's security was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

Prima facie, the attack was suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, while police said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it, police said.

The post-mortem report revealed that the singer had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot. The report also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government ordered a judicial probe into Moose Wala's murder. Police are probing the matter and have held three people in connection with the murder.