Rahul Gandhi ED probe: Congress protests flare up as leaders detained in Karnataka, Goa

The Congress's protest against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued in several parts of the country on Thursday. Massive agitation was witnessed in Bengaluru, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Kerala, Hyderabad and Chennai.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and many other party leaders and workers were detained by police during the protest.

Police said the protest by Congress leaders in Bengaluru was illegal. "The high court had earlier ordered that protests won't be held anywhere except Freedom Park (and) we conveyed it to them. They gave us in writing about protest but we rejected it. We conveyed it to them in the morning too. If they proceed, we'll take them into preventive custody," DCP East said.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party detained by Police during their protest in Bengaluru against ED and the questioning of Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/eF8yRw7dG9 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022 However, DK Shivakumar said, "It (protest) is our right, we will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders. They are harassing only Congress people." However, DK Shivakumar said, "It (protest) is our right, we will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders. They are harassing only Congress people."

Congress party workers burn a motorcycle during their 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest march against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case, in Hyderabad, Thursday, June 16, 2022 Congress party workers burn a motorcycle during their 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest march against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case, in Hyderabad, Thursday, June 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress workers raised slogans and said a march has been organised from the party office to Raj Bhavan to give a memorandum and complaint letter against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar and a number of other party leaders were also detained by police on Thursday while they were marching towards the Raj Bhavan to protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi.

Moreover in Delhi, Congress workers carried out a march from Sushrut Trauma Centre near Chandgiram Akhara to the LG's house decrying the Delhi Police for entering the Congress headquarters and thrashing the party leaders inside.

Police stop Congress workers during a protest outside the AICC office during against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi Police stop Congress workers during a protest outside the AICC office during against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi

In Hyderabad, the protests turned violent. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show some people clashing with police as some workers continued to raise slogans.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress workers protest in Hyderabad against ED and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/9jG2aZxNJC — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

In Chennai as well, some Congress workers gathered in protest over the ED probe. Besides, police in Kerala and Punjab used water cannons to disperse a group of Congress leaders and workers.

#WATCH | Kerala: Police use water cannons & tear gas to disperse Congress workers protesting in Thiruvananthapuram over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/n9qUSlzJ4M — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Tamil Nadu | Congress workers gather in protest in Chennai over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/fX8GMpn3an — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

"I can't understand what has Rahul Gandhi done that he has been called for three days? Yesterday, the Delhi Police barged into the AICC office and beat up our MPs. Such vendetta politics has never been seen before. The government shouldn't try to suppress voices," Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring said.

Allegations and counter allegations

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress workers raise slogans and protest over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED in the National Herald case. A march has been organised from the party office to Raj Bhavan to give a memorandum and complaint letter against BJP. pic.twitter.com/pUN0bFq74w — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

On the detention of Congress leaders, P Chidambaram said the police's action was illegal. "Police have detained MPs without a written order for 8-12 hours. They denied them food and water and when the MPs asked if they'd been arrested, the police didn't give any answer... it's a clear violation of liberty... every fundamental right violated," he said.

Chidambaram said a written complaint has been filed on the manner in which the police have acted for the last three days. "They have assaulted MPs of both Houses, taken them away to distances as far as the border of Haryana," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge added, "All detained Congress leaders were kept illegally. No cases were registered. Our leaders had to go to hospitals, some have broken ribs. We came to Vice-President-Rajya Sabha Chairman to appeal, it's his duty to protect us."

Rajasthan:Congress workers protest in Jaipur over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case They want to suppress Rahul Gandhi's voice....can't scare Indira Gandhi's grandson with lathis...Congress will be reason behind BJP end: State Min P Khachariyawas pic.twitter.com/gpjeqxxP6h— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 16, 2022

However, the Delhi Police denied the allegations that its personnel forcibly entered the Congress headquarters as "totally false". Police said some Congress leaders and workers pushed and manhandled the on-duty police personnel and damaged barricades. "The allegations are totally false and we have denied them strongly," an officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.