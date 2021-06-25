Home

    • Congress Party to stage nationwide agitation from July 7-17 against inflation, hike in fuel rates

    Congress Party to stage nationwide agitation from July 7-17 against inflation, hike in fuel rates

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    The Congress decided on Thursday to hold a countrywide agitational programme from July 7 to 17 against the rising inflation and the increase in fuel prices. This was decided at a meeting of the party general secretaries and various state in-charges convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

    Congress Party to stage nationwide agitation from July 7-17 against inflation, hike in fuel rates
