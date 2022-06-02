Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive ahead of ED questioning in National Herald case

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19, said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday. This comes just a few days ahead of her questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Randeep Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi had met leaders and activists over last week, some of whom were found COVID-19 positive.

Congress president had developed mild fever and COVID-19 symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be COVID positive. As per medical advise, Congress President has isolated herself," Surjewala said in a series of tweet.

Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has been meeting leaders & activists over last week, some of whom have been found Covid +ve. Congress President had developed mild fever & Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive.1/3— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 2, 2022 Referring to Referring to ED summons to Sonia Gandhi , Surjewala said, "(The) Congress president will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier."

3/3Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 2, 2022

Sonia and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were asked to join probe in the National Herald case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Rahul, who was to be questioned today , wrote to ED on Wednesday seeking more time to appear before it, saying he is abroad.

The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The first family of the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.