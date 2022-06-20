Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, scheduled for ED probe on June 23

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home," the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh had earlier said that Gandhi was admitted to the hospital after profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent COVID-19 infection.

She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15, he said. "A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-COVID symptoms," he had said on Friday.