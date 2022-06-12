Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to COVID-related issues

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday due to COVID-related issues, said Randeep Singh Surjewala, the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Congress Working Committee.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," he tweeted.

On June 3, Surjewala informed that Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 , just a few days ahead of her questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Surjewala had said that Gandhi had met leaders and activists over the last week before she was infected with COVID-19. Some of the people she had met were later found COVID-19 positive.