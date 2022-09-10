    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Chhattisgarh government to launch mobile veterinary units for livestocks

    Chhattisgarh government to launch mobile veterinary units for livestocks

    Chhattisgarh government to launch mobile veterinary units for livestocks
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Earlier in July 2020, the state government had launched a cow dung procurement scheme to promote cow rearing, ensure safety of livestock and provide financial benefits to cattle-rearers.

    The Chhattisgarh government will launch a scheme for mobile veterinary units to provide medical aid to cattle on the lines of health clinics being run for citizens in urban and rural areas of the state, an official said on Saturday.
    Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to take necessary action in this regard at the earliest, he said.
    In the first stage of 'Mukhyamantri Govansh Mobile Chikitsa Yojana', one or two mobile veterinary units with veterinarians will be provided in each district, the official said. The service will be expanded in a phase-wise manner, he said.
    The state government has been running 'Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana' in urban areas and 'Mukhyamantri Haat-Bazaar Clinic Yojna' in rural areas to ensure that all citizens, including those living in remote and inaccessible areas, have access to affordable and quality healthcare facilities through mobile medical units, the official said.
    On the same lines, it has now been decided to launch mobile veterinary units to provide quality medical facilities to cattle as a part of measures towards welfare and protection of livestock, he said.
    Healthcare services for livestock are being provided at government-run veterinary hospitals and 'gauthans' established under the Suraji Gaon Yojana, the official said.
    Earlier in July 2020, the state government had launched a cow dung procurement scheme to promote cow rearing, ensure safety of livestock and provide financial benefits to cattle-rearers. Similarly, a cow urine procurement scheme was launched in July this year in selected places, he added.
    Also Read: India opts out of IPEF's trade pillar but to wait for final contours, says Piyush Goyal
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh

    Previous Article

    India opts out of IPEF's trade pillar but to wait for final contours, says Piyush Goyal

    Next Article

    Railways conduct successful trial of Vande Bharat train; key things to know

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng