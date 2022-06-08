Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10, both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rushed their Rajasthan MLAs to resorts to avoid horse-trading.

The BJP moved the majority of its Rajasthan MLAs to a resort at Jamdoli on the Jaipur-Agra route for a "training camp", days after the state's ruling Congress made a similar move.

The Congress moved many of the party and Independent MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur, saying it fears horse-trading by the BJP. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in a meeting with the legislators, asked them to stay united.

The Congress has fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari, while BJP has fielded party veteran Ghanshyam Tiwari and is backing an independent candidate - media baron Subhash Chandra.

The five are in fray for four Rajya Sabha seats. A candidate needs 41 first preference votes to get elected to a Rajya Sabha seat.

While Congress can easily get its two candidates to the Upper House, it needs 15 more votes to win the third seat and claims to have the support of 12 independents, two from CPM and is also eyeing the support two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party.

The BJP, on the other hand, has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly, enough to get one seat in the Rajya Sabha. The 30 surplus votes in BJP's kitty will then go to Chandra, who also has the support of the three MLAs of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), a former NDA ally. Despite this, Chandra needs eight more votes.

The fight for the fourth seat will be to watch out for. Will Congress grab it or the BJP snatch it - all will be known on June 10.