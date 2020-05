The government today said it was extending the nationwide lockdown by 14 days even as its detailed orders allowed relaxation of several activities, especially in the orange and green zones.

The relaxations led many to say that the lockdown should not be interpreted as being extended, and instead that it will be relaxed from May 4.

Still, the myriad rules on various activities that have been allowed (and not allowed) zone-wise have led to a fair bit of confusion.

Lockdown extension: Ready r... by CNBCTV18 Digital on Scribd

Below is the ready reckoner in image format. (Click here for interactive version.)