Conch shell shaped auditorium inaugurated on Poila Baisakh in Kolkata, check details

The auditorium has been built at a cost of Rs 440 crore and CM Mamata Banerjee called it a gift to the city of Kolkata ahead of the Bengali New Year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the state-of-the-art indoor facility, Dhanadhanyo Auditorium in Alipore, Kolkata, on Thursday. The conch shell shaped building has been built at a cost of Rs 440 crore.

“A proud moment as we inaugurate the Dhanadhanyo Auditorium, a state-of-the-art indoor facility built at a cost of ₹440 Crore. My sincere appreciation to the PWD for making this dream project a reality. This modern marvel is a symbol of progress and development in our state,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

https://twitter.com/MamataOfficial/status/1646477087593881605

The state government called the auditorium a gift for the city of Kolkata on the occasion of Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) which will be celebrated on April 15.

The name Dhanadhanyo Auditorium was given by CM Mamata Banerjee when she laid the foundation stone for the project.

The ‘Shankh’ or ‘Conch Shell’ holds great importance in Indian culture and symbolises brilliance, purity and auspiciousness. At the inaugural event, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I thought and made this conch shell design because conch shell is ‘mangal’ (auspicious) for us.”

As per the official release of the state government, the state-of-the-art facility is spread over 4.5 acres, and it is 510 feet in length and 210 feet in width. The building has six floors.

The Dhanadhanyo Auditorium features two halls, the larger hall has a seating capacity of 2,000 people and the second hall has a seating capacity of 540 people.

The auditorium also features a street theatre facility which can further accommodate 300 spectators.

In the facility, artists can perform street plays and a dormitory is also available within the facility. The auditorium will also feature facilities like banquet halls, food park and a large parking facility on the ground floor, with a capacity to park 250 cars.

Other special features include LED lightings, AV/LV systems, Solar systems, and more which are provided by the company Visionaire as per their website.

The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) began the work to construct Dhanadhanyo Auditorium in December 2017.

The facility was meant to be completed within 40 months, but construction was delayed due to COVID-19 and a change in design as per an NDTV report.

The maintenance responsibilities of Dhanadhanyo Auditorium have been given to West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco), which has already issued a tender for several works.